Liverpool zachránil remízu ve šlágru na hřišti City, do čela ale může jít Arsenal

Podrobnosti připravujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 13. kolo:
Manchester City - Liverpool 1:1 (27. Haaland - 80. Alexander-Arnold),
16:00 Burnley - West Ham, Luton - Crystal Palace, Newcastle - Chelsea, Nottingham - Brighton, Sheffield United - Bournemouth,
18:30 Brentford - Arsenal.
Tabulka:
|1.
|Manchester City
|13
|9
|2
|2
|33:13
|29
|2.
|Liverpool
|13
|8
|4
|1
|28:11
|28
|3.
|Arsenal
|12
|8
|3
|1
|26:10
|27
|4.
|Tottenham
|12
|8
|2
|2
|24:15
|26
|5.
|Aston Villa
|12
|8
|1
|3
|29:17
|25
|6.
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|0
|5
|13:16
|21
|7.
|Newcastle
|12
|6
|2
|4
|27:13
|20
|8.
|Brighton
|12
|5
|4
|3
|25:21
|19
|9.
|West Ham
|12
|5
|2
|5
|21:22
|17
|10.
|Chelsea
|12
|4
|4
|4
|21:16
|16
|11.
|Brentford
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19:17
|16
|12.
|Wolverhampton
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16:20
|15
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12:16
|15
|14.
|Nottingham
|12
|3
|4
|5
|14:18
|13
|15.
|Fulham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10:20
|12
|16.
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|3
|7
|11:27
|9
|17.
|Luton
|12
|1
|3
|8
|10:22
|6
|18.
|Sheffield United
|12
|1
|2
|9
|10:31
|5
|19.
|Everton
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14:17
|4
|20.
|Burnley
|12
|1
|1
|10
|9:30
|4
Poznámka: Everton přišel o 10 bodů jako trest za porušení finančních pravidel.