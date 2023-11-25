Fotbal

Liverpool zachránil remízu ve šlágru na hřišti City, do čela ale může jít Arsenal

ČTK ČTK
před 7 minutami
Fotbalisté Manchesteru City ve šlágru anglické ligy remizovali 1:1 s Liverpoolem. Do čela tabulky může jít Arsenal, pokud večer porazí Brentford.
Erling Haaland a Wataru Endo v zápase Manchesteru City proti Liverpoolu.
Erling Haaland a Wataru Endo v zápase Manchesteru City proti Liverpoolu. | Foto: Reuters

Podrobnosti připravujeme.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 13. kolo:

Manchester City - Liverpool 1:1 (27. Haaland - 80. Alexander-Arnold),

16:00 Burnley - West Ham, Luton - Crystal Palace, Newcastle - Chelsea, Nottingham - Brighton, Sheffield United - Bournemouth,

18:30 Brentford - Arsenal.

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 13 9 2 2 33:13 29
2. Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28:11 28
3. Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26:10 27
4. Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24:15 26
5. Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29:17 25
6. Manchester United 12 7 0 5 13:16 21
7. Newcastle 12 6 2 4 27:13 20
8. Brighton 12 5 4 3 25:21 19
9. West Ham 12 5 2 5 21:22 17
10. Chelsea 12 4 4 4 21:16 16
11. Brentford 12 4 4 4 19:17 16
12. Wolverhampton 12 4 3 5 16:20 15
13. Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12:16 15
14. Nottingham 12 3 4 5 14:18 13
15. Fulham 12 3 3 6 10:20 12
16. Bournemouth 12 2 3 7 11:27 9
17. Luton 12 1 3 8 10:22 6
18. Sheffield United 12 1 2 9 10:31 5
19. Everton 12 4 2 6 14:17 4
20. Burnley 12 1 1 10 9:30 4

Poznámka: Everton přišel o 10 bodů jako trest za porušení finančních pravidel.

 

Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!

Fotbal sport Evropské soutěže Premier League Manchester City Liverpool F.C. Erling Braut Haaland Burnley F.C. West Ham United F.C. Luton Town F.C. Crystal Palace F.C. Newcastle United F.C. Chelsea F.C. Nottingham Forest F.C. Brighton & Hove Albion FC Sheffield United A.F.C. Bournemouth Brentford F.C. Arsenal F.C.

Právě se děje

před 7 minutami
Liverpool zachránil remízu ve šlágru na hřišti City, do čela ale může jít Arsenal
Fotbal

Liverpool zachránil remízu ve šlágru na hřišti City, do čela ale může jít Arsenal

Fotbalisté Manchesteru City ve šlágru anglické ligy remizovali 1:1 s Liverpoolem. Do čela tabulky může jít Arsenal, pokud večer porazí Brentford.
před 10 minutami
Martin vítězstvím ve sprintu zdramatizoval boj o titul šampiona MotoGP
Motocykly

Martin vítězstvím ve sprintu zdramatizoval boj o titul šampiona MotoGP

Domácí jezdec Jorge Martin vyhrál dnešní sprint MotoGP v rámci VC Valencie a snížil svoji ztrátu na lídra šampionátu Francesca Bagnaiu na 14 bodů.
před 1 hodinou
Hradec Králové - Plzeň 1:0. Domácí po poločase vedou, Chorý si penaltu nevymohl
Česká liga

ŽIVĚ
Hradec Králové - Plzeň 1:0. Domácí po poločase vedou, Chorý si penaltu nevymohl

Sledujte on-line přenos z utkání 16. kola fotbalové Fortuna:Ligy mezi Hradcem Králové a Viktorií Plzeň.
Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
"Jako mít v břiše žiletky." Zakázaný chips z Česka může způsobit krvácení, říká lékař
Domácí

"Jako mít v břiše žiletky." Zakázaný chips z Česka může způsobit krvácení, říká lékař

"Extrémně pálivá jídla mohou způsobovat chemický zánět v žaludku," varuje místopředseda České gastroenterologické společnosti Přemysl Falt.
před 2 hodinami
Biatlonisté Mareček a Voborníková zahájili SP 12. místem v mixu dvojic
Biatlon

Biatlonisté Mareček a Voborníková zahájili SP 12. místem v mixu dvojic

Biatlonisté Jonáš Mareček a Tereza Voborníková zahájili novou sezonu Světového poháru 12. místem.
před 2 hodinami
Při lovu na divočáky v Ostravě zemřel člověk, podle policie šlo o rybáře
Domácí

Při lovu na divočáky v Ostravě zemřel člověk, podle policie šlo o rybáře

Policisté případ vyšetřují pro podezření z usmrcení z nedbalosti. Uvedla to mluvčí moravskoslezské policie Pavla Jiroušková.
před 2 hodinami
Bartošák v problémech. Hradec vyřadil hvězdného brankáře z kádru
Extraliga

Bartošák v problémech. Hradec vyřadil hvězdného brankáře z kádru

Vedení extraligového Hradce Králové na svém webu potvrdilo, že hokejový brankář Patrik Bartošák je aktuálně vyřazen z kádru.
Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Žena
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2023 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Nastavení soukromí  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků, je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.
Bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. je zapovězeno též rozmnožování obsahu pro účely automatizované analýzy textů nebo dat podle ustanovení § 39c autorského zákona.