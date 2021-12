První sjezd sezony. Ledecká se postaví na start v Lake Louise

Machines & muscles.



Both are hard at work to prepare the DH track for the upcoming @fisalpine WC races @AlpineSkiWC.



Volunteers, Sled Dogs & Net Monkeys, have already put in roughly 30,000 cumulative hours...and there are 3 days left. 😲 #SweatEquity#EarningThoseBeers 🍻 pic.twitter.com/VTUZyWkcOs