It is with deepest sadness we learned that Bobana Momčilović Veličković, multiple European champion in shooting sport, passed away due to the complication after the childbirth. Bobana was born in Bor on January 25, 1990. She started practicing shooting at the age of nine in her hometown. Our most sincere condolences to Bobana's family and the Serbian shooting sport community. Rest In Peace Bobana. 2020 Is worse year from every aspect.