Vrátit se odmítla a pak už ji nikdo neviděl. Před třiceti lety zmizela polská legenda

Gone on this day, 1992.05.13; Wanda Rutkiewicz, Polish climber, the first woman to have climbed Mt K2 (8611 m), also she is the first Pole, first European woman and the third woman in history to have climbed Mt #Everest (8848.86 m). She died on Kangchenjunga, aged 49. pic.twitter.com/9h5is1l21Y