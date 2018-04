Další šťastný vítěz ve formuli 1. V Baku bouračky a problémy soupeřů pomohly Hamiltonovi

Lap 42/51 ⬇️



The Red Bulls crash into each other at Turn 1! 😩



Ben: “Oh no! What a waste for valuable points. Both cars out!" 🎙



The safety car is out, the top three pit and Bottas retains the lead. What a thrilling final laps this is going to be! #C4F1 🇦🇿 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/AANw0TE5XS