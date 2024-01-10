NHL

Češi pálili do šibenice. Hronek přispěl k výhře i nahrávkou, Pastrňákův Boston padl

ČTK ČTK
před 7 minutami
Český obránce Filip Hronek gólem a nahrávkou pomohl Vancouveru v NHL k výhře 5:2 nad Islanders. David Pastrňák dal v zápase s Arizonou 25. gól v sezoně, Boston ale padl 3:4 v prodloužení.
Filip Hronek (vpravo) a Sam Lafferty slaví gól Vancouveru v NHL.
Filip Hronek (vpravo) a Sam Lafferty slaví gól Vancouveru v NHL. | Foto: Reuters

Podrobnosti připravujeme.

Gól Filipa Hronka proti Islanders:

Gól Davida Pastrňáka proti Arizoně:

Výsledky NHL:

Buffalo - Seattle 2:5, Toronto - San Jose 7:1, Tampa Bay - Los Angeles 3:2 v prodl., NY Islanders - Vancouver 2:5, Arizona - Boston 4:3 v prodl., Nashville - Anaheim 3:5, Winnipeg - Columbus 5:0, Chicago - Edmonton 1:2, Calgary - Ottawa 6:3, St. Louis - Florida 1:5.

 

Češi pálili do šibenice. Hronek přispěl k výhře i nahrávkou, Pastrňákův Boston padl
