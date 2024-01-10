Češi pálili do šibenice. Hronek přispěl k výhře i nahrávkou, Pastrňákův Boston padl

Podrobnosti připravujeme.
Gól Filipa Hronka proti Islanders:
Garland and Hronek both tallied two assists while DeSmith backstopped the #Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Islanders!@MichelobULTRACA HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/eef4tgcKJt pic.twitter.com/MYTRMHZekP— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 10, 2024
Gól Davida Pastrňáka proti Arizoně:
Power play goal for Boston!— NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) January 10, 2024
Scored by David Pastrnak with 15:19 remaining in the 1st period.
Assisted by Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie.
Arizona: 0
Boston: 1#BOSvsARI #Yotes #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/6X6TPIjvyk
Výsledky NHL:
Buffalo - Seattle 2:5, Toronto - San Jose 7:1, Tampa Bay - Los Angeles 3:2 v prodl., NY Islanders - Vancouver 2:5, Arizona - Boston 4:3 v prodl., Nashville - Anaheim 3:5, Winnipeg - Columbus 5:0, Chicago - Edmonton 1:2, Calgary - Ottawa 6:3, St. Louis - Florida 1:5.