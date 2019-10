Hvězdě NBA zavraždili už druhého sourozence. Probuďte mě z toho snu, prosí

View this post on Instagram

I never felt so BROKEN in my life! My 2 queens, my 2 that go super HARD FOR ME! Shit won’t ever be the same, I wish I could’ve talked once last time that day. I failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I FAILED TWICE, to be the TRUE BROTHERS KEEPER! You was watching my team go out there and fight the same night shit happen! I can’t believe this happen...IM SO SORRRYYYY SISTERS. ILL DO MY BEST TO KEEP THIS FAMILY TOGETHER, and we will work VERY HARD TO SEE WHO TOOK MY SISTER LIFE! Just wanted to laugh one last time, so you can joke on my fashion, my hair wave, all the funny shit you use to say I MISS IT ALL! Wake me up from this dream !!! FOREVER MY 2 👸s 💔💔💔💔💙💙💙💙