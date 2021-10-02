Hitlerovo "monstrum na pobřeží". Utopie nacistů pro dovolenkáře se mění v realitu

Hitlerovo "monstrum na pobřeží". Utopie nacistů pro dovolenkáře se mění v realitu
Manchester United po šlágru Ligy mistrů ztratil, proti Evertonu získal jen bod
2. 10.  Olívie
Aktuálně+

Manchester United po šlágru Ligy mistrů ztratil, proti Evertonu získal jen bod

ČTK ČTK
před 11 minutami
Fotbalisté Manchesteru United remizovali v utkání 7. kola anglické ligy s Evertonem 1:1 a nevyužili možnost dostat se do čela neúplné tabulky.
Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend | Foto: Reuters

Připravujeme podrobnosti. 

Anglická fotbalová liga - 7. kolo:

Manchester United - Everton 1:1 (43. Martial - 65. Townsend),

16:00 Burnley - Norwich, Chelsea - Southampton, Leeds - Watford, Wolverhampton - Newcastle,

18:30 Brighton - Arsenal.

Tabulka:

1. Liverpool 6 4 2 0 15:4 14
2. Manchester United 7 4 2 1 14:6 14
3. Everton 7 4 2 1 13:8 14
4. Manchester City 6 4 1 1 12:1 13
5. Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12:2 13
6. Brighton 6 4 1 1 8:5 13
7. West Ham United 6 3 2 1 13:8 11
8. Aston Villa 6 3 1 2 9:7 10
9. Brentford 6 2 3 1 8:5 9
10. Arsenal 6 3 0 3 5:10 9
11. Tottenham 6 3 0 3 4:9 9
12. Watford 6 2 1 3 7:9 7
13. Leicester 6 2 1 3 7:10 7
14. Wolverhampton 6 2 0 4 3:5 6
15. Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 6:9 6
16. Southampton 6 0 4 2 4:7 4
17. Newcastle 6 0 3 3 7:14 3
18. Leeds 6 0 3 3 6:14 3
19. Burnley 6 0 2 4 5:11 2
20. Norwich 6 0 0 6 2:16 0

 

Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!

Související

Na návštěvě u Černých baronů. Fotbalová republika ožívá i v Terazkyho rajónu

Na návštěvě u Černých baronů. Fotbalová republika ožívá i v Terazkyho rajónu
6:37

Češi jsou zkažené ovoce, prohlásil skotský poradce. Ministr se setká s velvyslancem

Češi jsou zkažené ovoce, prohlásil skotský poradce. Ministr se setká s velvyslancem

Přestaňte útočit na děti, je to zbabělé, píše Sparta Skotům. Podpořila ji i Slavia

Přestaňte útočit na děti, je to zbabělé, píše Sparta Skotům. Podpořila ji i Slavia
zahraniční ligy Fotbal sport Premier League Manchester United F.C.

Právě se děje

před 11 minutami
Manchester United po šlágru Ligy mistrů ztratil, proti Evertonu získal jen bod
Zahraniční ligy

Manchester United po šlágru Ligy mistrů ztratil, proti Evertonu získal jen bod

Fotbalisté Manchesteru United remizovali v utkání 7. kola anglické ligy s Evertonem 1:1 a nevyužili možnost dostat se do čela neúplné tabulky.
před 19 minutami
Padělaný Zrzavý, falešný Lada. Galerie otevřela výstavu o podvodech a kopiích
Výtvarné umění

Padělaný Zrzavý, falešný Lada. Galerie otevřela výstavu o podvodech a kopiích

Dva roky královéhradecká Galerie moderního umění záměrně shromažďovala falza v hodnotě až 200 milionů korun.
před 1 hodinou
Žádaný Coufal. West Ham podepsal s českou oporou novou tříletou smlouvu s opcí
Zahraniční ligy

Žádaný Coufal. West Ham podepsal s českou oporou novou tříletou smlouvu s opcí

Vladimír Coufal se po ročním působení ve West Hamu dohodl s vedením londýnského klubu na nové smlouvě.
před 1 hodinou

Kanárské ostrovy opět zasáhl lockdown, tentokrát kvůli plynům z vybuchlé sopky

Kvůli erupci sopky na jednom z Kanárských ostrovů, z níž vytéká žhavé magma už skoro dva týdny, nařídily v noci na dnešek úřady ostrova La Palma zůstat doma 3500 obyvatel. Důvodem jsou jedovaté plyny, které se uvolňují do vzduchu na západním pobřeží ostrova, kde už několik dní vtéká masa lávy do moře. Informují o tom místní média. Za 13 dní ze sopky Cumbre Vieja vytekl už dvojnásobek lávy, než před 50 lety vychrlila za tři týdny.

Podle satelitního sledování programu Copernicus pokryla láva na ostrově La Palma už 370 hektarů půdy, pohřbila na 880 domů a dalších více než sto budov poškodila. Masa lávy zničila asi třicet kilometrů silnic, další škody sčítají pěstitelé banánů, které se na celkové banánové produkci Kanárských ostrovů podílí asi jednou třetinou. Popel ze sopky podle místních médií pokryl už na 3300 hektarů (33 kilometrů čtverečních) na ostrově, jehož rozloha je 708 kilometrů čtverečních a na němž žije 83.500 obyvatel.

Vláda Kanárských ostrovů zatím škody na infrastruktuře a domech odhadla na nejméně 400 milionů eur (asi 10 miliard Kč).

Zdroj: ČTK
Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
"Je ten svět normální?" Babiš podpořil Kulhánka v kauze dětí a fotbalového rasismu
Domácí

"Je ten svět normální?" Babiš podpořil Kulhánka v kauze dětí a fotbalového rasismu

Premiér Andrej Babiš stojí za ministrem zahraničí Jakubem Kulhánkem, který si kvůli urážkám českých dětí předvolal britského velvyslance.
před 1 hodinou
Bydlení

Hitlerovo "monstrum na pobřeží". Utopie nacistů pro dovolenkáře se mění v realitu

Hitlerovo "monstrum na pobřeží". Utopie nacistů pro dovolenkáře se mění v realitu
Prohlédnout si 19 fotografií
Po válce se Prora stala zdrojem stavebního materiálu. Nejjižnější blok musel stát kvůli špatné statice odstřelit. Zbytek kolosu využívala východoněmecká armáda jako kasárny. Po sjednocení Německa získal objekt památkovou ochranu.
Dokument zasazuje Proru do kontextu světových událostí a politické moci, kdy architektura sloužila jako propaganda a demonstrace síly. Funkce architektury se podle "vůdce" měla odrážet v její formě, která měla na diváka zapůsobit svou jednoduchostí, jednotvárností, monumentalitou a odolností vůči času i okolním vlivům.
před 2 hodinami

Do bohnické léčebny se vrátil festival Mezi ploty spojený s tématy duševního zdraví

Vystoupením kapely Sto zvířat začal dnes v poledne letošní ročník multižánrového festivalu Mezi ploty, který dlouhodobě propojuje svět duševně nemocných a zdravých. V areálu Psychiatrické nemocnice Bohnice se do neděle představí dvě desítky hudebních či divadelních souborů. Přímo na místo se kvůli protiepidemickým opatřením dostane jen zlomek zájemců, ostatní mohou sledovat stream.

Akci v uplynulých letech navštěvovaly tisíce lidí a festival se rozprostíral po celém rozsáhlém areálu nemocnice. Loni se mohl uskutečnit jen v on-line podobě a letos se smrskl na louku před kostelem svatého Václava. Tam vyrostlo jak pódium pro kapely, tak i plenérová scéna pro ostatní soubory. Vstup na akci i možnost jejího sledování na dálku je zdarma, účinkující se vzdali nároku na honorář.

Projekt festivalu vznikl v roce 1992, od počátku je spojen s tématy duševního zdraví. Po další tři říjnové víkendy bude na Facebooku následovat série on-line přednášek a diskusí s odborníky z Národního ústavu duševního zdraví, Psychiatrické nemocnice Bohnice a dalších institucí.

Zdroj: ČTK
Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Žena
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2021 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Nastavení soukromí  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.