Giganty ohrožuje další ruská mašina. Výjimečnost Rubljova poznal i ohromený Federer

2020 for Andrey Rublev:



5 titles ✔️

15 consecutive ATP-500 wins ✔️

39-7 overall, 19 wins in last 20 ✔️

Top 10 debut ✔️

Qualified for first #NittoATPFinals ✔️



