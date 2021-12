𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗙 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗥𝗬𝗔𝗡!



Relentless Ryan Joyce will be a relieved man up on that stage, clinching a deciding leg break to seal a 3-2 win over the impressive Roman Benecky!



📺 Up next 👉 Keane Barry v Royden Lam pic.twitter.com/9I6E7N3fnU