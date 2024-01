Drama na Annapurně, Herzog přišel o téměř všechny prsty. Přesto byl Redfordem Francie

First ascent on this day, 1950.06.03; Annapurna I (earlier name Morshiadi, 8091 m) by Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal of a French party. This was the first ascent of any of the 8000ers. Info: https://t.co/mI9GX01r1I. Photo: https://t.co/qGTF6m3fAP. pic.twitter.com/oMKTTSRJKW