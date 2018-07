Vettel zlomil britskou smůlu, Hamilton se v dramatu prodral na druhé místo z poslední pozice

Sainz tries to go around the outside of Grosjean at Copse, but doesn't leave the Frenchman enough room on the inside

LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1 & Sky One

📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM

🗒️ Blog: https://t.co/SzGssX5IJr

#SkyF1 #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/X9ncU2m0CB