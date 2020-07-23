Střežil koncentrák, přihlížel vraždám. Tribunál pro mladistvé soudí 93letého člena SS

Střežil koncentrák, přihlížel vraždám. Tribunál pro mladistvé soudí 93letého člena SS
Na Anfield Road se přes policejní zákaz slavilo, Reds si hymnu zpívali bez fanoušků
23. 7.  Libor

Na Anfield Road se přes policejní zákaz slavilo, Reds si hymnu zpívali bez fanoušků

Fanoušci před stadionem Liverpoolu Anfield Road
Prohlédnout si 21 fotografií
Po dlouhých třiceti letech získal ve středu Liverpool titul v domácí anglické fotbalové soutěži, Premier League.
Jistotu získali Reds už 25. června, ale pohár převzali až po posledním domácím zápase, který vyhráli nad Chelsea 5:3. I díky trefě Alexe Oxlade-Chamberlaina.
Hrálo i slavilo se před prázdnými tribunami více než padesátitisícového stadionu Anfield Road. Přístup na ně ale měli kromě hráčů a pořadatelů alespoň rodiny fotbalistů Liverpoolu.
O to více se slavilo před stadionem, kde se fanoušci sešli už v průběhu utkání.
Foto: Reuters
Sport Sport
před 16 minutami
Fotbalisté Liverpoolu po třiceti letech převzali trofej pro šampiona Premier League. Podívejte se, jak slavili hráči i fanoušci.

Takto slavili titul hráči v kabině

A takto fanoušci před stadionem

Prohlédnout si 21 fotografií
 
Související

West Ham bere z Old Trafford kýžený bod, Souček bude hrát Premier League i na podzim

West Ham bere z Old Trafford kýžený bod, Souček bude hrát Premier League i na podzim

Na hřišti ho zasáhl blesk, ale už zase trénuje. Mladý gólman ukázal vypálené znamení

Na hřišti ho zasáhl blesk, ale už zase trénuje. Mladý gólman ukázal vypálené znamení

Arsenal prohrál na hřišti Aston Villy, která poslala Watford do sestupového pásma

Arsenal prohrál na hřišti Aston Villy, která poslala Watford do sestupového pásma
zahraniční ligy Fotbal sport Obrazem Liverpool F.C. Premier League

Právě se děje

před 5 minutami
Čína vyslala na Mars svou první raketu. K rudé planetě má družice doputovat v únoru
Zahraničí

Čína vyslala na Mars svou první raketu. K rudé planetě má družice doputovat v únoru

Z čínského kosmického střediska Wen-čchang na ostrově Chaj-nan ve čtvrtek ve 12:41 místního času (6:41 SELČ) odstartovala raketa Dlouhý pochod 5.
před 16 minutami
Zahraniční ligy

Na Anfield Road se přes policejní zákaz slavilo, Reds si hymnu zpívali bez fanoušků

Na Anfield Road se přes policejní zákaz slavilo, Reds si hymnu zpívali bez fanoušků
Prohlédnout si 21 fotografií
Po dlouhých třiceti letech získal ve středu Liverpool titul v domácí anglické fotbalové soutěži, Premier League.
Jistotu získali Reds už 25. června, ale pohár převzali až po posledním domácím zápase, který vyhráli nad Chelsea 5:3. I díky trefě Alexe Oxlade-Chamberlaina.
Martin Fendrych
Martin Fendrych

Komentář: Polodemokracie: Babišovi a Hamáčkovi je fuk, že lidé v karanténě nebudou moci volit

před 53 minutami

Trump vyšle federální agenty do amerických měst, která sužuje násilí

Americký prezident Donald Trump ve středu oznámil, že federální bezpečnostní síly budou vyslány do dalších amerických měst, která čelí násilí, včetně Chicaga ve státě Illinois a Albuquerque v Novém Mexiku. Informovala o tom agentura Reuters.

V úterý večer si přestřelka na pohřbu v jižní části Chicaga vyžádala 15 zraněných. Policie uvedla, že střelbu považuje za součást boje mezi dvěma znepřátelenými gangy. Pohřbívaný patřil k jednomu z nich. Chicago má se střeleckými útoky problémy dlouhodobě, v posledních týdnech se ale situace zhoršila.

Starostka Chicaga Lori Lightfootová nasazení federálních bezpečnostních složek zpočátku odmítala, hlavně kvůli dění v západoamerickém Portlandu, kde agresivní taktika federálních agentů jen rozdmýchala vášně kolem pokračujících protestů za reformu policie. V úterý nicméně starostka podle agentury AP uvedla, že společně s federálními úřady dospěla k dohodě. 

Zdroj: ČTK
před 1 hodinou
Nemaso si razí cestu do fastfoodů. Náhražky mají smysl, ale vše s mírou, míní expert
Nakupování

Nemaso si razí cestu do fastfoodů. Náhražky mají smysl, ale vše s mírou, míní expert

KFC s moskevskou laboratoří vytiskne nugety z kmenových buněk kuřat. Důvod je ekologický i etický, ročně pro řetězec padne asi miliarda kuřat.
před 1 hodinou

Sněmovna reprezentantů schválila odstranění konfederačních soch, zmizí generál Lee i prezident Davis

Americká Sněmovna reprezentantů ve středu odhlasovala odstranění soch představitelů a vojáků Konfederace, která v americké občanské válce (1861-1865) bojovala mimo jiné za zachování otroctví, ze svého sídla Kapitolu. Informovala o tom agentura Reuters.

Odstraněna by měla být například socha Rogera Taneyho, pod jehož předsednictvím americký nejvyšší soud v roce 1857 přijal většinové stanovisko, které odepřelo právní způsobilost černochům, potomkům otroků, nebo socha velitele konfederačních vojsk generála Roberta E. Leeho a prezidenta Konfederace Jeffersona Davise.

O pomnících představitelů Konfederace se v USA diskutuje pravidelně. Zatímco někteří lidé je vnímají jako historické monumenty a součást jižanské kultury, jiní je považují za symboly rasismu a útlaku černochů. V poslední době se tato debata znovu rozhořela v souvislosti se smrtí černocha George Floyda při zatýkání bělošským policistou.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 1 hodinou
Dojemné shledání s koučem. Biatlonistky konečně mohly potrénovat s Gjellandem
Biatlon

Dojemné shledání s koučem. Biatlonistky konečně mohly potrénovat s Gjellandem

Na začátku července Egil Gjelland přiletěl do České republiky a mohl v Letohradu převzít otěže přípravy reprezentačního týmu.
Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Doporučujeme
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2020 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.