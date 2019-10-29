14 osmitisícovek za šest měsíců. Voják z Nepálu epicky posunul horolezecký rekord

View this post on Instagram

‪“MISSION ACHIEVED !” says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma . ‬ ‪#14peaks7months #History ‬ ‪ . At 8:58 hrs local time, Nims and his team reached the summit of Shisha Pangma. Team Members includes: Mingma David Sherpa, Galjen Sherpa and Gesman Tamang.‬ ‪ . . . #nimsdai #BremontProjectPossible ‬ #extremehighaltitudemountaineering #uksf #extremeoftheextreme #nolimit #silxo #ospreyeurope #antmiddleton #digi2al #adconstructiongroup #omnirisc #summitoxygen #inmarsat #thrudark #gurkhas #sherpas #elitehimalayanadventures #alwaysalittlehigher