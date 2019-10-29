14 osmitisícovek za šest měsíců. Voják z Nepálu epicky posunul horolezecký rekord

Čínská ambasáda tajně financovala i předmět na univerzitě o výhodách Hedvábné stezky

Nepálský horolezec Nimral "Nims" Purja v noci na úterý vylezl na Šiša Pangmu, poslední osmitisícový vrchol, který mu chyběl ve sbírce. Zdolání všech čtrnácti osmitisícovek zvládl během pouhých šesti měsíců.

"Mise splněna," napsal Purja z vrcholu 8027 metrů vysoké tibetské hory na sociální sítě dvě minuty před devátou hodinou místního času.

Šestatřicetiletý horolezec, bývalý britský námořník a člen speciálních sil, začal svůj útok na nevídaný rekord letos v dubnu, kdy zdolal nepálskou Annapurnu. 

Během následujících šesti měsíců a šesti dní pak vylezl i na dalších 13 osmitisícových vrcholů, včetně Mount Everestu, Lhoce a Makalu, které jako první horolezec dokázal pokořit během 48 hodin. 

O tom, jak složitý úkol si při svém "Project possible" vytyčil, svědčí fakt, že dosavadní nejrychlejší dobytí všech osmitisícovek trvalo předchozím elitním horolezcům více než sedm let a například český horolezec Radek Jaroš strávil jejich zlézáním 16 let. 

Během svého epického výkonu Purja zažil několik nebezpečných situací. Při výstupu na Everest či Annapurnu se podílel na zachráně uvízlých horolezců, ale byl rovněž bezmocným svědkem úmrtí několika dalších na hoře Kančendženga.

View this post on Instagram

I am delighted to announce that, due to popular demand, we will be producing a limited-edition print of the now iconic image of myself amongst queueing climbers near the Everest summit. Capturing the famed Hillary step on the south side of Mount Everest, the scene provoked international attention due to the unprecedented bottleneck of mountaineers. With only one rope and space for one climber to pass at a time, the photograph taken at 7:30 AM on the 22nd of May 2019 has become one of the most renowned images of the year. At the time, I was on track to smash my previous world record. However, due to the sheer volume of people battling on the ropes, he had to abandon his original plan and step in to take control of the traffic; prioritising the welfare of other climbers over his personal goal. I have delivered exactly what I have set out to do and I am well underway to completing the mission – however, I still lack the vital funds. By purchasing an exclusive print of this historic image, accompanied by my signature you will be directly assisting to raise funds to start Phase Three of Bremont Project Possible. It is your chance to own a piece of history Only 500 of these limited-edition prints will be produced. Be fast or be last! The images will be labelled 1-500; however, due to high interest, we cannot allocate specific numbers on request. They will be signed mid-August and shipped towards the end of the month, with pre-orders taken in advance to accommodate demand. Prints are sold unframed and rolled in a tube, so please handle with care when you open. Size: 16"x12" printed on @fotospeed A3+ smooth pearl paper. A big thank you for sorting this out in such a short time! Shipping: within 14 days of purchase Link in bio to purchase Thank you as always Nims . . #believer #uksf #bremontprojectpossible #14peaks7months #gurkhas #sherpas #persistence #nolimits #humanendeavour #limitless #selfbelief #determination #positivemindset #beliveinyourself #hamasteel #digi2al #antmiddleton #summitoxygen #inmarsat #blackdiamond #everence #bremont #awesomephisiology #elitehimalayanadventures #alwaysalittlehigher

A post shared by Nirmal Purja MBE - Nimsdai (@nimsdai) on

Proslavil se také fotografií přeplněného vrcholku Everestu, kde jako dopravní strážník musel regulovat výstup a sestup zástupů horolezců, kteří se rozhodli zdolat vrchol stejný den jako on. 

Během letního výstupu na K2 se potkal i s českou horolezkyní Klárou Kolouchovou, která společně s ním vystoupala 24. července na vrchol.

Purja stejně jako ona lezl na vrchol s pomocí kyslíkových přístupů, fixních lan a také Šerpů, kteří mu pomáhali připravovat cestu. 

Na Everestu zemřel další horolezec, 62letý Američan Christopher Kulish. Za posledních deset dní se tak stal jedenáctou obětí výstupu na nejvyšší horu. | Video: Reuters

Kdy stanul na vrcholu: 

  • 23. dubna Annapurna
  • 12. května Dhaulágirí
  • 15. května Kančendženga
  • 22. května Everest
  • 22. května Lhoce 
  • 24. května Makalu
  • 3. července Nanga Parbat
  • 15. července Gašerbrum I
  • 18. července Gašerbrum II 
  • 24. července K2
  • 26. července Broad Peak 
  • 23. září Čo Oju
  • 27. září Manáslu 
  • 29. října Šíša Pangma 
 
