14 osmitisícovek za šest měsíců. Voják z Nepálu epicky posunul horolezecký rekord

"Mise splněna," napsal Purja z vrcholu 8027 metrů vysoké tibetské hory na sociální sítě dvě minuty před devátou hodinou místního času.
Šestatřicetiletý horolezec, bývalý britský námořník a člen speciálních sil, začal svůj útok na nevídaný rekord letos v dubnu, kdy zdolal nepálskou Annapurnu.
Během následujících šesti měsíců a šesti dní pak vylezl i na dalších 13 osmitisícových vrcholů, včetně Mount Everestu, Lhoce a Makalu, které jako první horolezec dokázal pokořit během 48 hodin.
O tom, jak složitý úkol si při svém "Project possible" vytyčil, svědčí fakt, že dosavadní nejrychlejší dobytí všech osmitisícovek trvalo předchozím elitním horolezcům více než sedm let a například český horolezec Radek Jaroš strávil jejich zlézáním 16 let.
Během svého epického výkonu Purja zažil několik nebezpečných situací. Při výstupu na Everest či Annapurnu se podílel na zachráně uvízlých horolezců, ale byl rovněž bezmocným svědkem úmrtí několika dalších na hoře Kančendženga.
Proslavil se také fotografií přeplněného vrcholku Everestu, kde jako dopravní strážník musel regulovat výstup a sestup zástupů horolezců, kteří se rozhodli zdolat vrchol stejný den jako on.
Během letního výstupu na K2 se potkal i s českou horolezkyní Klárou Kolouchovou, která společně s ním vystoupala 24. července na vrchol.
Purja stejně jako ona lezl na vrchol s pomocí kyslíkových přístupů, fixních lan a také Šerpů, kteří mu pomáhali připravovat cestu.
Kdy stanul na vrcholu:
- 23. dubna Annapurna
- 12. května Dhaulágirí
- 15. května Kančendženga
- 22. května Everest
- 22. května Lhoce
- 24. května Makalu
- 3. července Nanga Parbat
- 15. července Gašerbrum I
- 18. července Gašerbrum II
- 24. července K2
- 26. července Broad Peak
- 23. září Čo Oju
- 27. září Manáslu
- 29. října Šíša Pangma