Zesnul konstruktér neporazitelných monopostů F1 Brabham. Tauranacovi bylo 95 let

It's very sad to hear that Ron Tauranac, the T in the BT prefix of all Brabham cars, the B standing for Brabham, has died, aged 95. He was an #F1 legend. This pic was taken by David Phipps, & I think the car is a BT24, which was the #F1 championship winner in '67. #RIPRonTauranac pic.twitter.com/vXS9FR97jb