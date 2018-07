🚦Ben: "Lights out!"🚦



Vettel storms into the lead at Turn 1, Bottas slips into P2 but Raikkonen hits Hamilton who suffered a torrid start! 😮



Ben: "Contact! Hamilton spins out! Is the car okay?" 💥



Hamilton continues racing albeit down in P14 😢#C4F1 🇬🇧 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/GspAjHFf8B