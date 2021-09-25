Skvělý obrat West Hamu. Alex Král na debut stále čeká

Aktualizujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 6. kolo:
Manchester United - Aston Villa 0:1 (88. Hause), Chelsea - Manchester City 0:1 (53. Jesus), Leeds - West Ham United 1:2 (19. Raphinha - 67. vlastní Firpo, 90. Antonio), Everton - Norwich 2:0 (29. Townsend z pen., 77. Doucoure), Leicester - Burnley 2:2 (37. a 85. Vardy - 12. vlastní Vardy, 40. Cornet), Watford - Newcastle 1:1 (72. Sarr - 23. Longstaff),
18:30 Brentford - Liverpool.
Tabulka:
|1.
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12:1
|13
|Manchester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12:1
|13
|3.
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12:2
|13
|4.
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13:5
|13
|5.
|Everton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12:7
|13
|6.
|Brighton
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7:4
|12
|7.
|West Ham United
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13:8
|11
|8.
|Aston Villa
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9:7
|10
|9.
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3:6
|9
|10.
|Brentford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5:2
|8
|11.
|Watford
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7:9
|7
|12.
|Leicester
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7:10
|7
|13.
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2:9
|6
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5:8
|5
|15.
|Southampton
|5
|0
|4
|1
|4:6
|4
|16.
|Wolverhampton
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2:5
|3
|17.
|Newcastle
|6
|0
|3
|3
|7:14
|3
|18.
|Leeds
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6:14
|3
|19.
|Burnley
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5:11
|2
|20.
|Norwich
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2:16
|0