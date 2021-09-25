V Číně zažil mučení. Její vliv pozná i Česko, říká uprchlík z Hongkongu

V Číně zažil mučení. Její vliv pozná i Česko, říká uprchlík z Hongkongu
Skvělý obrat West Hamu. Alex Král na debut stále čeká
25. 9.  Zlata
Aktuálně+

Skvělý obrat West Hamu. Alex Král na debut stále čeká

ČTK ČTK
před 15 minutami
Fotbalisté West Hamu vyhráli po obratu v 6. kole anglické ligy v Leedsu 2:1. Záložník "Kladivářů" Alex Král stále čeká na debut v Premier League.
Radost fotbalistů West Hamu.
Radost fotbalistů West Hamu. | Foto: Reuters

Aktualizujeme.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 6. kolo:

Manchester United - Aston Villa 0:1 (88. Hause), Chelsea - Manchester City 0:1 (53. Jesus), Leeds - West Ham United 1:2 (19. Raphinha - 67. vlastní Firpo, 90. Antonio), Everton - Norwich 2:0 (29. Townsend z pen., 77. Doucoure), Leicester - Burnley 2:2 (37. a 85. Vardy - 12. vlastní Vardy, 40. Cornet), Watford - Newcastle 1:1 (72. Sarr - 23. Longstaff),

18:30 Brentford - Liverpool.

Tabulka:

1. Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12:1 13
Manchester City 6 4 1 1 12:1 13
3. Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12:2 13
4. Manchester United 6 4 1 1 13:5 13
5. Everton 6 4 1 1 12:7 13
6. Brighton 5 4 0 1 7:4 12
7. West Ham United 6 3 2 1 13:8 11
8. Aston Villa 6 3 1 2 9:7 10
9. Tottenham 5 3 0 2 3:6 9
10. Brentford 5 2 2 1 5:2 8
11. Watford 6 2 1 3 7:9 7
12. Leicester 6 2 1 3 7:10 7
13. Arsenal 5 2 0 3 2:9 6
14. Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 5:8 5
15. Southampton 5 0 4 1 4:6 4
16. Wolverhampton 5 1 0 4 2:5 3
17. Newcastle 6 0 3 3 7:14 3
18. Leeds 6 0 3 3 6:14 3
19. Burnley 6 0 2 4 5:11 2
20. Norwich 6 0 0 6 2:16 0
 

Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!

zahraniční ligy Fotbal sport West Ham United F.C. Premier League

Právě se děje

před 15 minutami
Skvělý obrat West Hamu. Alex Král na debut stále čeká
Zahraniční ligy

Skvělý obrat West Hamu. Alex Král na debut stále čeká

Fotbalisté West Hamu vyhráli po obratu v 6. kole anglické ligy v Leedsu 2:1.
Aktualizováno před 20 minutami
Kvitová si finále v Ostravě nezahraje, od Kontaveitové schytala kanára
Tenis

Kvitová si finále v Ostravě nezahraje, od Kontaveitové schytala kanára

Petra Kvitová dohrála na tenisovém turnaji WTA v Ostravě v semifinále.
před 30 minutami

Vyhlaste klimatickou nouzi, žádá německý aktivista. Už 27 dní drží hladovku, nyní přestal pít

Klimatický aktivista Henning Jeschke, který od 30. srpna drží v Berlíně hladovku, dnes přestal přijímat tekutiny. Pít dnes přestala také Lea Bonaseraová, která začala držet hladovku tento týden. Dvojice protestní akci vystupňovala poté, co sociálnědemokratický kandidát na kancléře Olaf Scholz nevyslyšel jejich ultimátum a veřejně neprohlásil, že v Německu panuje stav klimatické nouze. Scholz oběma přislíbil, že se s nimi sejde až po volbách.

Hladovkáři původně žádali, aby se s nimi do čtvrtka sešla trojice kancléřských kandidátů. Těmi jsou vedle Scholze konzervativec Armin Laschet a Annalena Baerbocková ze strany Zelených. Trojice původně oznámila, že s aktivisty bude jednat po volbách. Později organizátoři protestu uvedli, že Baerbocková ve čtvrtek tábor hladovkářů na louce u Sprévy nedaleko sídla parlamentu a kancléřství navštívila a s mladými lidmi hovořila.

Ve čtvrtek aktivisté vyhlásili nové ultimátum, které se týkalo jen Scholze, protože Laschet podle nich zcela zklamal. Sociálnědemokratický kancléřský kandidát výzvu k veřejnému prohlášení o klimatické nouzi nesplnil, Jeschkeho a Bonaseraovou nicméně vyzval, aby hladovku ukončili. Opětovně slíbil, že společné setkání se může uskutečnit po volbách.

"Scholzovi přes rty ani jednou nepřešel výraz ´klimatická nouze´," řekl na videu zveřejněném na Twitteru 21letý Jeschke, když oznamoval, že přestává přijímat tekutiny.

Hladovku původně zahájilo 30. srpna sedm aktivistů, šest z nich ale začalo postupně opět jíst. Tento týden se k Jeschkeovi, který odmítá potravu jako poslední z původní skupiny, přidala 24letá Bonaseraová. Dnes oba přestali také pít.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 57 minutami
V Česku nalezené pravěké nádobě se vařilo nejstarší prosné bylinné pivo v Evropě
Domácí

V Česku nalezené pravěké nádobě se vařilo nejstarší prosné bylinné pivo v Evropě

Pozůstatky piva objevili experti v tisíce let staré bronzové nádobě, kterou nalezli před čtyřmi lety v obci Kladina nedaleko Pardubic.
před 1 hodinou

Stovky ruských komunistů protestují v Moskvě proti výsledkům voleb

Stovky přívrženců ruských komunistů se v sobotu zapojily v centru Moskvy do protestu proti výsledkům parlamentních voleb z konce minulého týdne. Moskevská radnice akci nepovolila s odkazem na omezení kvůli pandemii covidu-19, policisté nicméně zatím nezakročili.

Agentura TASS uvedla, že na Puškinově náměstí se podle policie sešlo asi 400 lidí. Zpravodaj německé agentury DPA odhadl účast na zhruba tisícovku osob, podle něho je na místě množství příslušníků bezpečnostních složek a policejních kamionů. Policisté z reproduktorů pouštějí hlasitou hudbu, aby účastníci protestů neslyšeli projevy organizátorů, jinak ale proti demonstraci zatím nezasáhli.

Vládnoucí strana Jednotné Rusko ve Státní dumě, dolní komoře ruského parlamentu, obsadí 324 z celkových 450 křesel, což znamená dvoutřetinovou většinu, která je potřebná ke změně ústavy. Komunisté (KPRF) získali 57 mandátů, třetí Spravedlivé Rusko 27, Liberálnědemokratická strana Ruska (LDPR) Vladimira Žirinovského 21 a loni založená strana Noví lidé 13. Po jednom zástupci budou mít Vlast, Strana růstu a Občanská platforma. Do parlamentních křesel usedne i pět nezávislých poslanců.

Opozice a volební pozorovatelé mají podezření, že vládnoucí strana blízká prezidentu Vladimiru Putinovi dosáhla vítězství i za pomoci podvodů. Žádají mimo jiné přepočítání elektronicky podaných hlasů, které byly podle ní systematicky falšovány.

Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
Konečně zpět doma. Dva Kanaďané obvinění v Číně ze špionáže byli propuštěni
Zahraničí

Konečně zpět doma. Dva Kanaďané obvinění v Číně ze špionáže byli propuštěni

Dva občané Kanady, které Peking obvinil ze špionáže a zadržoval více než 1000 dní, byli propuštěni z vězení.
Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou

Tálibán pověsil na náměstí v západoafghánském městě Herát mrtvé tělo na jeřáb

Signalizuje to návrat některých metod, k nimž se islamistické hnutí uchylovalo v minulosti, poznamenala agentura. Muž, jenž provozuje na náměstí lékárnu, agentuře popsal, že na místo byla přinesena čtyři těla, z nichž tři skončila vystavená na dalších náměstích ve městě. Tálibové podle něj lidem sdělili, že čtveřice se podílela na únosu a policie je zabila. Tálibán se zatím oficiálně nevyjádřil.

Místní policejní velitel, kterého dosadil Tálibán, později uvedl, že čtveřice zemřela při přestřelce s táliby při vysvobozování uneseného muže a jeho syna. Při boji podle něj únosci zranili jednoho člena Tálibánu a civilistu. Unesené se prý povedlo osvobodit.

Núruddín Turábí - jeden ze zakladatelů radikálního islamistického hnutí a hlavní zastánce přísného výkladu islámského práva v době, kdy Tálibán vládl v Afghánistánu poprvé, řekl tento týden agentuře AP, že uskupení hodlá opět provádět popravy a utínat ruce. Podle jeho slov se to ale možná nebude dít veřejně jako v minulosti.

Od chvíle, kdy Tálibán v polovině srpna převzal kontrolu na asijskou zemi, mnozí Afghánci i svět s obavami sledují, zda tálibové obnoví tvrdou vládu z druhé poloviny 90. let, kdy hnutí Afghánistán spravovalo poprvé. Vůdci radikálního uskupení zůstávají zakořeněni v hluboce konzervativním a tvrdém světonázoru, ačkoliv přijímají technologické změny jako jsou mobilní telefony, poznamenala AP.

Představitelé Tálibánu dříve prohlásili, že nebudou opakovat fundamentalistickou politiku předchozí vlády svého hnutí.

Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Žena
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2021 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Nastavení soukromí  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.