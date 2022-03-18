V Mariupolu jsou v troskách uvězněny tisíce lidí, záchraně brání ruské ostřelování

Rozhodčího v Bochumi trefil kelímek, předehrávka bundesligy se nedohrála
18. 3.  Eduard
ČTK ČTK
před 1 hodinou
Předehrávka 27. kola německé fotbalové ligy mezi Bochumí a Mönchengladbachem zůstala nedohrána, poté co asistenta rozhodčího trefil do hlavy nápojový kelímek hozený z hlediště. Hlavní sudí zápas v 70. minutě přerušil a po odchodu všech aktérů do šaten poté po několika minutách čekání také ukončil.
Ilustrační fotografie
Ilustrační fotografie | Foto: Dalibor Sosna

V duelu týmů ze spodní poloviny bundesligové tabulky vedli hosté z Mönchengladbachu v té době 2:0. V rozmezí šesti minut se ve druhém poločase trefili Pléa a Embolo.

Kelímek přilétl z části hlediště obsazené převážně domácími fanoušky. "Je hrozná škoda, že zase můžeme hrát před 25.000 diváky a zápas nemá sportovní konec. Je to nepřijatelné, za ten incident je třeba se po všech stránkách omluvit," řekl německým médiím sportovní ředitel domácího VfL Sebastian Schindzielorz.

Incident, kvůli němuž byl zápas ukončen:

 

Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!

zahraniční ligy Fotbal sport Bundesliga

před 1 hodinou
Zahraniční ligy

Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
