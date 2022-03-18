Rozhodčího v Bochumi trefil kelímek, předehrávka bundesligy se nedohrála

V duelu týmů ze spodní poloviny bundesligové tabulky vedli hosté z Mönchengladbachu v té době 2:0. V rozmezí šesti minut se ve druhém poločase trefili Pléa a Embolo.
Kelímek přilétl z části hlediště obsazené převážně domácími fanoušky. "Je hrozná škoda, že zase můžeme hrát před 25.000 diváky a zápas nemá sportovní konec. Je to nepřijatelné, za ten incident je třeba se po všech stránkách omluvit," řekl německým médiím sportovní ředitel domácího VfL Sebastian Schindzielorz.
Incident, kvůli němuž byl zápas ukončen:
In the 71st minute of the German 1st Bundesliga match between Bochum and Mönchengladbach, the match was postponed after a fan threw a glass of beer at the assistant referee's head.
