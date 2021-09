Liga mistrů: Rozjetý Haaland pokořil i Besiktas, v Podněstří se radovali šerifové

Erling Haaland has faced 10 different teams in the UCL:



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Genk

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Sevilla

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Club Brugge

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Napoli

⚽️⚽️ vs PSG

⚽️ vs Zenit

⚽️ vs Liverpool

⚽️ vs Lazio

⚽️ vs Beşiktaş 🆕



Man City are the only side he has NOT scored against. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xv2D6oMyC9