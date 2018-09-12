reklama
 
 

Bývalý anglický kapitán Terry odmítl angažmá ve Spartaku Moskva

před 35 minutami
John Terry John Terry | Foto: Reuters
Bývalý kapitán anglické fotbalové reprezentace John Terry odmítl nabídku smlouvy od Spartaku Moskva. V ruském týmu mohl sedmatřicetiletý obránce nahradit Francouze Samuela Gigota, jenž si přetrhl přední zkřížený vaz v koleni. "Po konzultaci s rodinou jsme se rozhodli, že by to v současnosti pro nás nebyl vhodný krok," oznámil Terry na instagramu konec jednání se Spartakem. Dlouholetá opora Chelsea je bez zaměstnavatele od konce minulé sezony po vypršení smlouvy s druholigovou Aston Villou.

