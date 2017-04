Může za to bunda? Podívejte se na drsný pád, který smetl Sagana a další dvě hvězdy

I am sure this video verifies the feeling I had about the cause of my crash yesterday at the Tour of Flanders. I was close to the barrier but I was in control when I felt that something caught my left arm, maybe the jacket that is seen later on me. I wouldn't have clipped the barrier with my wheel if I hadn't had my arm caught by that object. However, these things happen in racing and I now have to focus on Paris-Roubaix. (Video by Seal Jobs)