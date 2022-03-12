Ronaldo se hattrickem přiblížil Bicanovu rekordu, podle FIFA už ho dokonce překonal

Aktualizujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 29. kolo:
Brighton - Liverpool 0:2 (19. Díaz, 61. Salah z pen.), Brentford - Burnley 2:0 (85. a 90.+3 z pen. Toney), Manchester United - Tottenham 3:2 (12., 38. a 81. Ronaldo - 35. Kane z pen., 72. vlastní Maguire).
Tabulka:
|1.
|Manchester City
|28
|22
|3
|3
|68:18
|69
|2.
|Liverpool
|28
|20
|6
|2
|73:20
|66
|3.
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|8
|3
|56:19
|56
|4.
|Manchester United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48:40
|50
|5.
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|3
|7
|41:29
|48
|6.
|West Ham United
|28
|13
|6
|9
|46:35
|45
|7.
|Tottenham
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42:35
|45
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|28
|13
|4
|11
|28:23
|43
|9.
|Aston Villa
|27
|11
|3
|13
|40:37
|36
|10.
|Southampton
|28
|8
|11
|9
|35:43
|35
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|28
|7
|12
|9
|39:38
|33
|12.
|Leicester
|25
|9
|6
|10
|40:43
|33
|13.
|Brighton
|28
|7
|12
|9
|26:34
|33
|14.
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|10
|10
|32:47
|31
|15.
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32:45
|30
|16.
|Leeds
|28
|5
|8
|15
|29:64
|23
|17.
|Everton
|25
|6
|4
|15
|28:46
|22
|18.
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22:38
|21
|19.
|Watford
|28
|5
|4
|19
|27:54
|19
|20.
|Norwich
|28
|4
|5
|19
|17:61
|17