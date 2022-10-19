Fotbal

West Ham na Liverpoolu zahodil penaltu, další obří šanci neproměnil Souček

Fotbalisté West Hamu se záložníkem Tomášem Součkem v anglické lize prohráli v Liverpoolu 0:1. Rozhodla branka Núňeze. Hosté neproměnili penaltu a velkou šanci měl Také Tomáš Souček.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 12. kolo:

Bournemouth - Southampton 0:1 (9. Adams), Brentford - Chelsea 0:0, Liverpool - West Ham United 1:0 (22. Núňez), Newcastle - Everton 1:0 (31. Almirón),

21:15 Manchester United - Tottenham. Utkání Arsenal - Manchester City bylo odloženo.

Tabulka:

1. Arsenal 10 9 0 1 24:10 27
2. Manchester City 10 7 2 1 33:10 23
3. Tottenham 10 7 2 1 22:10 23
4. Chelsea 10 6 2 2 15:10 20
5. Newcastle 11 4 6 1 18:9 18
6. Liverpool 10 4 4 2 22:12 16
7. Manchester United 9 5 1 3 13:15 16
8. Brighton 10 4 3 3 14:11 15
9. Brentford 11 3 5 3 18:17 14
10. Crystal Palace 10 3 4 3 12:13 13
11. Bournemouth 11 3 4 4 10:23 13
12. Fulham 10 3 3 4 16:20 12
13. West Ham United 11 3 2 6 9:12 11
14. Southampton 11 3 2 6 10:18 11
15. Everton 11 2 4 5 8:12 10
16. Leeds 9 2 3 4 11:13 9
17. Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 7:13 9
18. Wolverhampton 11 2 3 6 5:14 9
19. Nottingham 11 1 3 7 7:23 6
20. Leicester 10 1 2 7 15:24 5
 

West Ham na Liverpoolu zahodil penaltu, další obří šanci neproměnil Souček
