West Ham na Liverpoolu zahodil penaltu, další obří šanci neproměnil Souček

Anglická fotbalová liga - 12. kolo:
Bournemouth - Southampton 0:1 (9. Adams), Brentford - Chelsea 0:0, Liverpool - West Ham United 1:0 (22. Núňez), Newcastle - Everton 1:0 (31. Almirón),
21:15 Manchester United - Tottenham. Utkání Arsenal - Manchester City bylo odloženo.
Tabulka:
|1.
|Arsenal
|10
|9
|0
|1
|24:10
|27
|2.
|Manchester City
|10
|7
|2
|1
|33:10
|23
|3.
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|2
|1
|22:10
|23
|4.
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15:10
|20
|5.
|Newcastle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|18:9
|18
|6.
|Liverpool
|10
|4
|4
|2
|22:12
|16
|7.
|Manchester United
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13:15
|16
|8.
|Brighton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14:11
|15
|9.
|Brentford
|11
|3
|5
|3
|18:17
|14
|10.
|Crystal Palace
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12:13
|13
|11.
|Bournemouth
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10:23
|13
|12.
|Fulham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16:20
|12
|13.
|West Ham United
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9:12
|11
|14.
|Southampton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10:18
|11
|15.
|Everton
|11
|2
|4
|5
|8:12
|10
|16.
|Leeds
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11:13
|9
|17.
|Aston Villa
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7:13
|9
|18.
|Wolverhampton
|11
|2
|3
|6
|5:14
|9
|19.
|Nottingham
|11
|1
|3
|7
|7:23
|6
|20.
|Leicester
|10
|1
|2
|7
|15:24
|5