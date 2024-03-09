Sport

Zahraniční ligy: Manchester konečně zabral, pomohl si ze dvou penalt

Fotbalisté Manchesteru United díky penaltám Bruna Fernandese a Marcuse Rashforda doma zdolali Everton 2:0 a v anglické lize zvítězili po dvou porážkách. Hosté čekají na výhru už jedenáct utkání a od pásma sestupu je dělí pět bodů.
Casemiro v souboji s Dwightem McNeilem
Casemiro v souboji s Dwightem McNeilem | Foto: Reuters

Anglická fotbalová liga - 28. kolo: Manchester United - Everton 2:0 (12. Fernandes z pen., 36. Rashford z pen.),

1. Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64:25 63
2. Manchester City 27 19 5 3 62:27 62
3. Arsenal 27 19 4 4 68:23 61
4. Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 59:37 55
5. Tottenham 26 15 5 6 55:39 50
6. Manchester United 28 15 2 11 39:39 47
7. West Ham 27 12 6 9 43:47 42
8. Newcastle 27 12 4 11 57:45 40
9. Brighton 27 10 9 8 49:44 39
10. Wolverhampton 27 11 5 11 40:43 38
11. Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44:43 36
12. Fulham 27 10 5 12 39:42 35
13. Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 35:47 31
14. Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 32:47 28
15. Brentford 27 7 5 15 39:50 26
16. Everton 28 8 7 13 29:39 25
17. Nottingham 27 6 6 15 34:49 24
18. Luton 26 5 5 16 37:54 20
19. Burnley 27 3 4 20 25:60 13
20. Sheffield United 27 3 4 20 22:72 13

Poznámka: Everton přišel o 6 bodů jako trest za porušení finančních pravidel.

 
