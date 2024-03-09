Zahraniční ligy: Manchester konečně zabral, pomohl si ze dvou penalt

Anglická fotbalová liga - 28. kolo: Manchester United - Everton 2:0 (12. Fernandes z pen., 36. Rashford z pen.),
|1.
|Liverpool
|27
|19
|6
|2
|64:25
|63
|2.
|Manchester City
|27
|19
|5
|3
|62:27
|62
|3.
|Arsenal
|27
|19
|4
|4
|68:23
|61
|4.
|Aston Villa
|27
|17
|4
|6
|59:37
|55
|5.
|Tottenham
|26
|15
|5
|6
|55:39
|50
|6.
|Manchester United
|28
|15
|2
|11
|39:39
|47
|7.
|West Ham
|27
|12
|6
|9
|43:47
|42
|8.
|Newcastle
|27
|12
|4
|11
|57:45
|40
|9.
|Brighton
|27
|10
|9
|8
|49:44
|39
|10.
|Wolverhampton
|27
|11
|5
|11
|40:43
|38
|11.
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|6
|10
|44:43
|36
|12.
|Fulham
|27
|10
|5
|12
|39:42
|35
|13.
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|7
|11
|35:47
|31
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|7
|13
|32:47
|28
|15.
|Brentford
|27
|7
|5
|15
|39:50
|26
|16.
|Everton
|28
|8
|7
|13
|29:39
|25
|17.
|Nottingham
|27
|6
|6
|15
|34:49
|24
|18.
|Luton
|26
|5
|5
|16
|37:54
|20
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|3
|4
|20
|25:60
|13
|20.
|Sheffield United
|27
|3
|4
|20
|22:72
|13
Poznámka: Everton přišel o 6 bodů jako trest za porušení finančních pravidel.