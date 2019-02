Voráčová cenu fair play nedostane. Místo přiznání se soupeřkám vysmála

So this that was Priscilla Hon and myself playing doubles today in Budapest. The girl with great head shot skills is Renata Voracova aka @rendi49 . If you think that she admitted that she literally scored a goal with her head you are very wrong. She turned around and was laughing with her partner Georgina Garcia Perez about the whole thing. I hope she goes to bed tonight feeling good about herself and today’s “fair” win. #sportsmanship #shame #disgrace #fairplay #goodlucknextmatch #warmupthehead