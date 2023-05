Svět se klaní. Kvitová překonala milník a připojila se k sestrám Williamsovým

400 CAREER WEEKS IN THE TOP 10! 🎉



Two-time Wimbledon champion 🇨🇿 @Petra_Kvitova kicks off her milestone 400th career week in the Top 10 today. 👏



Kvitova, who first broke into the elite in 2011, returned to it a month ago after capturing her ninth WTA 1000 title in Miami. 🏆