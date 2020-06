Ruské kořeny a blond. Vyrobil značku Šarapovová, teď chystá nový stroj na peníze

View this post on Instagram

It’s Thanksgiving!! I want to thank everyone who has helped me in my achievements this year, stood by me during the most difficult time of my life, supported and always believed in me no matter what. I am forever thankful for everything my dad has done for me and will carry the lessons he taught me forever. I am very grateful to my mom and sister for their continuous support and encouragement. I want to thank my team and all the coaches who have worked with me and made me better. All my sponsors for sticking by me during the ups and downs, all my friends and fans (you guys are the best) who have cheered for me and gave me the strength to fight. And a special thanks to my agent Max and my IMG family for showing me all amazing opportunities in life and always keeping my best interests at heart 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜