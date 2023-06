"Je z ní symbol dlouhověkosti". Kvitová si zapsala unikát a na trávě zase budí hrůzu

Kvitova d. Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-4 in Berlin



Petra has become a symbol for many people.



A symbol of strength because of her powerful game.



A symbol of resilience for her comeback to the sport.



And in her 42nd final, she’s become a symbol of longevity.



🇨🇿❤️ pic.twitter.com/7906voKmzz