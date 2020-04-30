Zastupitelé Prahy 6 zvažují, kam cestovat, aby je kvůli Koněvovi nevydali do Ruska

Zastupitelé Prahy 6 zvažují, kam cestovat, aby je kvůli Koněvovi nevydali do Ruska
Češka fotila hvězdy Hollywoodu, obdiv teď sklízí za intimní fotky tenistek
30. 4.  Blahoslav

Češka fotila hvězdy Hollywoodu, obdiv teď sklízí za intimní fotky tenistek

před 20 minutami
Radka Leitmeritz je úspěšná česká fotografka. Před svým objektivem si během kariéry rovnala třeba Nicole Kidmanovou, Catherina Zeta Jonesovou nebo Kirsten Dunstovou. Nadšené ohlasy teď budí také její série snímků současných tenistek. Podívejte se.
Na snímku schovaná za fotoaparátem Radka Leitmeritz.

Takto v roce 2018 na Instagramu oznamovala konec osmnáctileté spolupráce partnerského kreativního týmu René & Radka, který fotil na obálky věhlasných magazínů Time, Vogue nebo NY Magazine.

Od roku 2018 pracuje česká fotografka sama a v posledním období výrazně vstupuje do světa milovaného tenisu. Podívejte se v přehledu zejména na její poslední sérii snímků tenistek, které zveřejňují oficiální sítě organizace WTA.

Tenis sport fotografie Barbora Strýcová Petra Kvitová Bianca Andreescuová Sofia Keninová Světlana Kuzněcovová

před 20 minutami
Češka fotila hvězdy Hollywoodu, obdiv teď sklízí za intimní fotky tenistek
Češka fotila hvězdy Hollywoodu, obdiv teď sklízí za intimní fotky tenistek

Nadšené ohlasy budí série snímků slavných tenistek od úspěšné české fotografky Radky Leitmeritz.
před 20 minutami
Zastupitelé Prahy 6 zvažují, kam cestovat, aby je kvůli Koněvovi nevydali do Ruska
Zastupitelé Prahy 6 zvažují, kam cestovat, aby je kvůli Koněvovi nevydali do Ruska

Ministerstvo zahraničí připouští, že by politici mohli být zadrženi i v jiné zemi než v Rusku. Ve státech EU to ale považují za nepravděpodobné.
Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
