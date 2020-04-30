Češka fotila hvězdy Hollywoodu, obdiv teď sklízí za intimní fotky tenistek

View this post on Instagram
Dear friends and followers! After 18y of working in team Rene & Radka, we decided with Rene to separate our artistic team work and start our own careers. I will be working by myself under my artistic name Radka Leitmeritz as photographer and director while Rene is following his dream and will open a great postproduction company @semaphorestudio. We will still of course collaborate on special artistic projects and support each other in the new adventures! Hope you will enjoy following my new work in the future!
Na snímku schovaná za fotoaparátem Radka Leitmeritz.
Takto v roce 2018 na Instagramu oznamovala konec osmnáctileté spolupráce partnerského kreativního týmu René & Radka, který fotil na obálky věhlasných magazínů Time, Vogue nebo NY Magazine.
Od roku 2018 pracuje česká fotografka sama a v posledním období výrazně vstupuje do světa milovaného tenisu. Podívejte se v přehledu zejména na její poslední sérii snímků tenistek, které zveřejňují oficiální sítě organizace WTA.