Češka fotila hvězdy Hollywoodu, obdiv teď sklízí za intimní fotky tenistek

Dear friends and followers! After 18y of working in team Rene & Radka, we decided with Rene to separate our artistic team work and start our own careers. I will be working by myself under my artistic name Radka Leitmeritz as photographer and director while Rene is following his dream and will open a great postproduction company @semaphorestudio. We will still of course collaborate on special artistic projects and support each other in the new adventures! Hope you will enjoy following my new work in the future!