Prázdniny pilotů F1: exkluzivní kostým, klavír, dřina v posilovně i vodní radovánky

Duff man did the SBT HLL CLMB 🍻



Duff Man won the costume competition 🍻



Duff Man won amount of his weight in beer and Duff Man donated all of it to the people attending @sbtgrvl as spectators or competitors 🍻



Cheers!#VB77 #DuffMan #Colorado

🎥 @ThomasMaheux pic.twitter.com/uaFmprds7E