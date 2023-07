Pastrňák mezi nejlepšími střelci historie. Trumfl i Gretzkyho, Jágr v žebříčku chybí

🚨 There are just 23 players in #NHL history that are 40-goal scorers for their CAREERS, adjusted to era.



⭐️ Auston #3. Stamkos #7.

💥 Pasta #11. Ziggy #12!



Career length matters. Doing it over 8 vs. 18 seasons is a massive difference.