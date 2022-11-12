Fotbal

Senzace v Anglii, Manchester City doma padl s Brentfordem. Mlčel i fantom Haaland

Sport ČTK Sport, ČTK
před 59 minutami
Fotbalisté Manchesteru City v anglické lize nečekaně prohráli 1:2 s Brentfordem. Pro obhájce titulu jde o první porážku doma od února. Za domácí se neprosadil střelecký fantom Erling Haaland, outsider rozhodl o vítězství v osmé minutě nastaveného času, kdy dal svůj druhý gól v utkání Ivan Toney.
Zklamaná hvězda Manchesteru City Erling Haaland při utkání s Brentfordem
Zklamaná hvězda Manchesteru City Erling Haaland při utkání s Brentfordem | Foto: Reuters

Anglická fotbalová liga - 16. kolo:

Manchester City - Brentford 1:2 (45.+1 Foden - 16. a 90.+8 Toney).

1. Arsenal 13 11 1 1 31:11 34
2. Manchester City 14 10 2 2 40:14 32
3. Newcastle 14 7 6 1 28:11 27
4. Tottenham 14 8 2 4 27:18 26
5. Manchester United 13 7 2 4 18:19 23
6. Brighton 13 6 3 4 22:17 21
7. Chelsea 13 6 3 4 17:16 21
8. Liverpool 13 5 4 4 25:16 19
9. Fulham 14 5 4 5 23:24 19
10. Brentford 15 4 7 4 23:25 19
11. Crystal Palace 13 5 4 4 15:17 19
12. Leeds 13 4 3 6 19:22 15
13. Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 14:21 15
14. Leicester 14 4 2 8 23:25 14
15. West Ham United 14 4 2 8 12:15 14
16. Everton 14 3 5 6 11:14 14
17. Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 15:32 13
18. Southampton 14 3 3 8 12:24 12
19. Wolverhampton 14 2 4 8 8:22 10
20. Nottingham 14 2 4 8 10:30 10

 

Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!

Fotbal sport Premier League

Právě se děje

teď
Baník zválcoval "Klokany", Jablonec završil nepodařený podzim prohrou s Boleslaví
Česká liga

Baník zválcoval "Klokany", Jablonec završil nepodařený podzim prohrou s Boleslaví

Teplice si v mlze poradily s Libercem, na svém stadionu ho zdolaly 2:1.
před 6 minutami

Na Českolipsku havarovalo malé letadlo, jeden člověk nehodu nepřežil

Jeden člověk zahynul v sobotu odpoledne při havárii malého ultralehkého letadla v Ralsku na Českolipsku. Utrpěl zranění neslučitelná se životem, záchranáři už mu nemohli pomoci, řekl mluvčí Zdravotnické záchranné služby Libereckého kraje Michael Georgiev.

"Přibližně v 15:15 jsme od hasičského záchranného sboru přijali oznámení o možném pádu letadla v prostoru obce Ralsko - Hvězdov. Po vypátrání letadla bylo zjištěno, že se jedná o třímístný ultralight zatím nezjištěného typu. V troskách jsme objevili jedno tělo bez známek života, jehož identifikací se budeme nadále zabývat," doplnila krajská policejní mluvčí Adéla Fialová.

Na místo nehody vyjely jednotky z prvního stupně požárního poplachu. "Požár zlikvidovaly pomocí vysokotlakého vodního proudu. Co se stalo, zatím nevíme," řekl mluvčí Hasičského záchranného sboru Libereckého kraje Jakub Sucharda.

Na místo události byl povolán pracovník Ústavu pro odborné zjišťování příčin leteckých nehod.

Zdroj: ČTK
Aktualizováno před 9 minutami
Kadyrov je primitiv. Putina ohrozí až návrat Moskvanů v rakvích, říká znalec Čečenska
Zahraničí

Kadyrov je primitiv. Putina ohrozí až návrat Moskvanů v rakvích, říká znalec Čečenska

Elitní polský reportér Wojciech Jagielski v rozhovoru srovnává válku v Čečensku s invazí na Ukrajinu a analyzuje příčinu ruských neúspěchů.
před 59 minutami
Senzace v Anglii, Manchester City doma padl s Brentfordem. Mlčel i fantom Haaland
Fotbal

Senzace v Anglii, Manchester City doma padl s Brentfordem. Mlčel i fantom Haaland

Fotbalisté Manchesteru City v anglické lize nečekaně prohráli 1:2 s Brentfordem. Pro obhájce titulu jde o první porážku doma od února.
před 1 hodinou
West Ham - Leicester 0:1. Hosté mohli vést o dva góly, Tielemans ale nedal penaltu
Fotbal

ŽIVĚ
West Ham - Leicester 0:1. Hosté mohli vést o dva góly, Tielemans ale nedal penaltu

Sledujte on-line přenos z utkání 16. kola fotbalové Premier League mezi West Hamem a Leicesterem.
před 2 hodinami

V Rakousku se při havárii horkovzdušného balonu zranilo devět lidí

Devět lidí v sobotu utrpělo zranění v Dolních Rakousích při havárii horkovzdušného balonu. Dva z nich se poranili těžce, informuje agentura APA s odvoláním na mluvčí Červeného kříže Sonju Kellnerovou.

Nehoda, jejíž okolnosti nejsou zatím jasné, se stala v okrese Wiener Neustadt v kopcovité krajině zvané Bucklige Welt, které se také říká Země tisíce kopců.

Balonem letělo celkem devět lidí. Těžce raněné a dva lehce raněné našli u vesnice Untereck, dalších pět lidí s lehkými poraněními pak u několik kilometrů vzdáleného Stangu.

Těžce zraněné přepravily vrtulníky do nemocnice ve Vídni a v burgenlandském Oberwartu.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 2 hodinami

Sáblíková byla třináctá na patnáctistovce

Martina Sablíková obsadila na rychlobruslařském Světovém poháru ve Stavangeru třinácté místo na trati 1500 metrů. Pětatřicetiletá dlouholetá královna vytrvaleckých závodů ve své slabší disciplíně dosáhla času 2:00,807 minuty, na umístění alespoň v desítce bylo třeba pokořit dvouminutovou hranici.

Závod suverénně vyhrála stříbrná medailistka z této trati na posledních dvou olympijských her Miho Takagiová z Japonska. Úřadující olympijská šampionka z kilometrového závodu jako jediná pokořila metu 1:57, a to o téměř půl sekundy. Druhá skončila s bezmála sekundovým odstupem vítězka páteční trojky Ragne Wiklundová z Norska.

Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Žena
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2022 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Nastavení soukromí  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.