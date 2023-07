El Buitre se stal noční můrou Dánů i všech soupeřů Realu Madrid

Denmark crashed out of the #FIFAWorldCup #OTD in 1986, losing 5-1 to Spain in a remarkable match.



Jesper Olsen had given Denmark the lead before his mistake led to Butragueno's equaliser. But losing 5-1 was, in the words of Preben Elkjaer, "too much".



