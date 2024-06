"Češi dál produkují hvězdy". Samson i Valentová postoupily v Paříži do semifinále

Two absolute talents on court right now. 🇺🇸 Iva Jovic vs. 🇨🇿 Laura Samson is better quality than many women's main-draw matches at #RolandGarros.

On the boys' side, 🇨🇿 Petr Brunclik vs. 🇦🇹 Joel Josef Schwaerzler is a great watch too 🍿

Follow more juniors!