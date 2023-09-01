US Open

Sezona je dlouhá, potřebuju alkohol, přiznala Ruska. Hvězda chválila české talenty

mih mih
před 1 hodinou
Tunisanka Uns Džábirová, přemožitelka Lindy Noskové, si na tiskové konferenci zavtipkovala. Na US Open jsou opět pořádně vidět i české tenistky. I takový byl čtvrtý den na posledním grandslamu sezony.
Ruska Darja Kasatkinová se nechala slyšet, že sezona je pro ni už moc dlouhá a dala by si nějakou tu skleničku alkoholu, aby se trochu "zregenerovala".

Tunisanka Uns Džábirová na to vtipně zareagovala. "Až budeme hrát proti sobě, přinesu jí lahev, abych dohlédla, že je dostatečně hydratovaná." 

