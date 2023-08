Okouzlující a dojatá Muchová. Třeba mi budete fandit i proti Coco, pobavila Ohio

Karolina Muchova on facing Coco Gauff in Cincinnati:



“I’m excited. I’m really excited. It’s my first final in a WTA 1000. I really love it here in Cincinnati. I hope I’ll see you guys tomorrow & some of you will still cheer me on even though I play Coco” 😂



Charming as ever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/173Ep6SLjL