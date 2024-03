Kinclovi vyšla obhajoba šampiona Oktagonu, Poláka udolal v trianglu

WHAT A COMEBACK❗️



After surviving a very rough second round, Patrik Kincl 🇨🇿 rallies to submit Piotr Wawrzyniak in round three, unifying the middleweight belts.



‘The Inspector’ proves that he is the king of the division #OKTAGON54



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | DAZN | Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/ytc0jYfRst