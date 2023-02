Pastrňák jako filmová postava, Čechošvýcar druhý nejrychlejší. V NHL soutěžily hvězdy

Just tap it in...



David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) channeled his inner Happy Gilmore for his @GreatClips NHL Breakaway Challenge attempt. 😂 #NHLAllStar



🇺🇸: @espn ➡️ https://t.co/jL0Yp45O0P

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/diK5LiZzcu #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/SNHJIUZw5A