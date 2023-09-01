Sezona je dlouhá, potřebuju alkohol, přiznala Ruska. Hvězda chválila české talenty

Ons Jabeur on Daria Kasatkina saying she wants to drink alcohol because of how long the tennis season is:— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023
“Well if we play each other, I’ll bring her the bottle myself. I’ll make sure she’s hydrated.” 😂
That’s a true friend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e2rV1B3NIV
Ruska Darja Kasatkinová se nechala slyšet, že sezona je pro ni už moc dlouhá a dala by si nějakou tu skleničku alkoholu, aby se trochu "zregenerovala".
Tunisanka Uns Džábirová na to vtipně zareagovala. "Až budeme hrát proti sobě, přinesu jí lahev, abych dohlédla, že je dostatečně hydratovaná."
Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!