Co tu ještě děláš, vyháněl Djokoviče Medveděv. Pak ho dojal popisem jeho osobnosti

Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic:



“I find it amazing that I beat Novak in a Grand Slam Final. At this point, I’d say that’s the pinnacle of my career.. at the same time, if he & Rafa didn’t exist.. well that’s not possible. I played 5 finals against them & only won 1.. he… pic.twitter.com/iNAlaSpZ9Z