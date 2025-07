Řežba, která strhla Londýn. Ona to práská, někdy ani neví jak, nechápala Nosková

Amanda Anisimova’s reaction after beating Noskova at Wimbledon.



In 2023, she took a break from tennis to protect her mental health.



Her ranking fell outside of the top 400.



Today, she has a live ranking of #8 & is into her 3rd Slam QF.



Fighter. 🇺🇸🥹

pic.twitter.com/twtTczYWSP