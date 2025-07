Na Wimbledonu neměl kde bydlet. Pak Siniaková levákovi z Amsterdamu splnila sen

A year ago Sem Verbeek 🇳🇱 was 7th ALT for a place in the Men's Doubles draw and was hoping someone would help him and his coach with some free accommodation........



He is now in a Wimbledon final of the mixed doubles with Katerina Siniakova 🇨🇿 ❤️ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AUEXosOPBA