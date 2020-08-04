Nejméně deset mrtvých po výbuchu v Bejrútu. Obří tlaková vlna zničila domy i auta

Dědictví, legendární design i protest proti rasismu. To jsou výjimečné helmy jezdců
4. 8.  Dominik

Radek Vičík Radek Vičík
před 1 hodinou
Pilot formule 1 Lando Norris i český motocyklista Oliver König o víkendu připomněli unikátním designem, že pro závodníky jsou důležité i jejich přilby.
Pilot formule 1 Lando Norris si nechal přilbu pro britskou Grand Prix ztvárnit od svých fanoušků. Přišly tisíce návrhů, vítězkou se nakonec stala teprve šestiletá Eva Muttramová. "Je to něco úplně jiného, než na co jsem zvyklý. Všechny tyto třpytky a cool doplňky jsem vyměnil za to, co mi připomnělo moje dětství. To jsem taky rád kreslil helmy a vymýšlel jejich design," uvedl jezdec McLarenu.

