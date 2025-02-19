Liverpool remizoval v Birminghamu a na čele anglické ligy má náskok osmi bodů

Podrobnosti připravujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 29. kolo:
Aston Villa - Liverpool 2:2 (38. Tielemans, 45.+3 Watkins - 29. Salah, 61. Alexander-Arnold).
Tabulka:
|1.
|Liverpool
|26
|18
|7
|1
|62:26
|61
|2.
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|8
|2
|51:22
|53
|3.
|Nottingham
|25
|14
|5
|6
|41:29
|47
|4.
|Manchester City
|25
|13
|5
|7
|52:35
|44
|5.
|Bournemouth
|25
|12
|7
|6
|44:29
|43
|6.
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|7
|6
|47:34
|43
|7.
|Newcastle
|25
|12
|5
|8
|42:33
|41
|8.
|Fulham
|25
|10
|9
|6
|38:33
|39
|9.
|Aston Villa
|26
|10
|9
|7
|37:40
|39
|10.
|Brighton
|25
|9
|10
|6
|38:38
|37
|11.
|Brentford
|25
|10
|4
|11
|43:42
|34
|12.
|Tottenham
|25
|9
|3
|13
|49:37
|30
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|25
|7
|9
|9
|29:32
|30
|14.
|Everton
|25
|7
|9
|9
|27:31
|30
|15.
|Manchester United
|25
|8
|5
|12
|28:35
|29
|16.
|West Ham
|25
|7
|6
|12
|29:47
|27
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|25
|5
|4
|16
|35:54
|19
|18.
|Ipswich
|25
|3
|8
|14
|23:50
|17
|19.
|Leicester
|25
|4
|5
|16
|25:55
|17
|20.
|Southampton
|25
|2
|3
|20
|19:57
|9