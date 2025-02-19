Sport

Liverpool remizoval v Birminghamu a na čele anglické ligy má náskok osmi bodů

Fotbalisté Liverpoolu remizovali v předehrávce 29. kola Premier League na hřišti Aston Villy 2:2 a v tabulce vedou před druhým Arsenalem o osm bodů.
Mohamed Salah zaznamenal v zápase na hřišti Aston Villy gól a asistenci.
Mohamed Salah zaznamenal v zápase na hřišti Aston Villy gól a asistenci. | Foto: Reuters

Anglická fotbalová liga - 29. kolo:

Aston Villa - Liverpool 2:2 (38. Tielemans, 45.+3 Watkins - 29. Salah, 61. Alexander-Arnold).

Tabulka:

1. Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62:26 61
2. Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51:22 53
3. Nottingham 25 14 5 6 41:29 47
4. Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52:35 44
5. Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44:29 43
6. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47:34 43
7. Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42:33 41
8. Fulham 25 10 9 6 38:33 39
9. Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37:40 39
10. Brighton 25 9 10 6 38:38 37
11. Brentford 25 10 4 11 43:42 34
12. Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49:37 30
13. Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29:32 30
14. Everton 25 7 9 9 27:31 30
15. Manchester United 25 8 5 12 28:35 29
16. West Ham 25 7 6 12 29:47 27
17. Wolverhampton 25 5 4 16 35:54 19
18. Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23:50 17
19. Leicester 25 4 5 16 25:55 17
20. Southampton 25 2 3 20 19:57 9
 
