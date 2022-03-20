West Hamu se poháry vzdalují. Součka a spol. v derby s Tottenhamem sestřelil Son

Aktualizujeme
Anglická fotbalová liga - 30. kolo:
Leicester - Brentford 2:1 (20. Castagne, 33. Maddison - 85. Wissa), Tottenham - West Ham United 3:1 (24. a 88. Son Hung-min, 9. vlastní Zouma - 35. Benrahma).
Utkání Liverpool - Manchester United, Newcastle - Crystal Palace a Watford - Everton byla odložena.
Tabulka:
|1.
|Manchester City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68:18
|70
|2.
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75:20
|69
|3.
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57:19
|59
|4.
|Arsenal
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44:31
|54
|5.
|Tottenham
|29
|16
|3
|10
|47:36
|51
|6.
|Manchester United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48:40
|50
|7.
|West Ham United
|30
|14
|6
|10
|49:39
|48
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|30
|14
|4
|12
|31:26
|46
|9.
|Aston Villa
|29
|11
|3
|15
|41:40
|36
|10.
|Leicester
|27
|10
|6
|11
|42:46
|36
|11.
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36:45
|35
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39:38
|34
|13.
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26:36
|33
|14.
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32:49
|31
|15.
|Brentford
|30
|8
|6
|16
|33:47
|30
|16.
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34:67
|29
|17.
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29:47
|25
|18.
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29:55
|22
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22:38
|21
|20.
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18:63
|17