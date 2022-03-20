Uprchlíci z Ukrajiny mohou od příštího týdne v ČR pracovat bez povolení

Uprchlíci z Ukrajiny mohou od příštího týdne v ČR pracovat bez povolení
West Hamu se poháry vzdalují. Součka a spol. v derby s Tottenhamem sestřelil Son
20. 3.  Světlana
Aktuálně+
Mimořádná zpráva
Uprchlíci z Ukrajiny mohou od příštího týdne v ČR pracovat bez povolení

West Hamu se poháry vzdalují. Součka a spol. v derby s Tottenhamem sestřelil Son

Sport ČTK Sport, ČTK
před 22 minutami
Fotbalisté West Hamu s Tomášem Součkem prohráli ve 30. kole anglické ligy na hřišti londýnského rivala Tottenhamu 1:3 a klesli na sedmé místo tabulky.
Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min | Foto: Reuters

Aktualizujeme

Anglická fotbalová liga - 30. kolo:

Leicester - Brentford 2:1 (20. Castagne, 33. Maddison - 85. Wissa), Tottenham - West Ham United 3:1 (24. a 88. Son Hung-min, 9. vlastní Zouma - 35. Benrahma).

Utkání Liverpool - Manchester United, Newcastle - Crystal Palace a Watford - Everton byla odložena.

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 29 22 4 3 68:18 70
2. Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75:20 69
3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57:19 59
4. Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44:31 54
5. Tottenham 29 16 3 10 47:36 51
6. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48:40 50
7. West Ham United 30 14 6 10 49:39 48
8. Wolverhampton 30 14 4 12 31:26 46
9. Aston Villa 29 11 3 15 41:40 36
10. Leicester 27 10 6 11 42:46 36
11. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36:45 35
12. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 9 39:38 34
13. Brighton 29 7 12 10 26:36 33
14. Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32:49 31
15. Brentford 30 8 6 16 33:47 30
16. Leeds 30 7 8 15 34:67 29
17. Everton 27 7 4 16 29:47 25
18. Watford 29 6 4 19 29:55 22
19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22:38 21
20. Norwich 29 4 5 20 18:63 17
 

Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!

Fotbal sport West Ham United F.C. zahraniční ligy

Právě se děje

před 22 minutami
West Hamu se poháry vzdalují. Součka a spol. v derby s Tottenhamem sestřelil Son
Fotbal

West Hamu se poháry vzdalují. Součka a spol. v derby s Tottenhamem sestřelil Son

Fotbalisté West Hamu s Tomášem Součkem prohráli ve 30. kole anglické ligy na hřišti londýnského rivala Tottenhamu 1:3 a klesli na sedmé místo tabulky.
před 24 minutami
Jakmile vstoupila na plac Melíšková, bylo zle, přiznali tvůrci seriálu Podezření
2:33
Magazín

Jakmile vstoupila na plac Melíšková, bylo zle, přiznali tvůrci seriálu Podezření

Příběh zdravotní sestřičky vzbudil velká očekávání, ještě než vůbec vstoupil na televizní obrazovky.
před 1 hodinou
Ženy v Česku nemají o práci nouzi. Oproti mužům ale stále vydělají o pětinu méně
Osobní finance

Ženy v Česku nemají o práci nouzi. Oproti mužům ale stále vydělají o pětinu méně

Proti západním zemím Česko rovněž i nadále zaostává v počtu žen zastoupených ve vedení firem.
před 1 hodinou
Boleslav proti Hradci otočila z 0:2 na 3:2 a srovnala čtvrtfinálovou sérii
Hokej

Boleslav proti Hradci otočila z 0:2 na 3:2 a srovnala čtvrtfinálovou sérii

Hokejisté Hradce Králové druhý domácí zápas čtvrtfinále play off extraligy nezvládli a podlehli Mladé Boleslavi 2:3.
před 1 hodinou
Konec čekání Ferrari na vítězství v F1. Leclerc po 910 dnech triumfoval v Bahrajnu
Formule 1

Konec čekání Ferrari na vítězství v F1. Leclerc po 910 dnech triumfoval v Bahrajnu

Charles Leclerc ukončil ve Velké ceně Bahrajnu 910 dní trvající čekání Ferrari na triumf v závodě formule 1. Scuderia navíc v Sáchiru oslavila double.
před 2 hodinami

U Kozlova na Olomoucku hoří les, požár zasáhl plochu o rozloze pěti hektarů

Několik desítek hasičů likviduje od nedělního odpoledne požár lesa v katastru Kozlova na Olomoucku. Oheň zasáhl plochu o rozloze pěti hektarů. Vyhlášen byl třetí stupeň požárního poplachu. Na místě je 15 jednotek hasičů, sdělil mluvčí hasičů Radek Buryánek. Hustý dým je vidět z oblasti ze vzdálenosti několika desítek kilometrů, zjistila na místě ČTK.

Na Olomoucku jde tento týden již o druhý rozsáhlý požár lesa, v pondělí oheň zasáhl rozsáhlou plochu mezi Pohořany a Jívovou na Olomoucku. Na místě jej hasilo až 16 jednotek čítajících sedm desítek hasičů, vyhlášen byl nakonec nejvyšší, tedy čtvrtý stupeň požárního poplachu. Požár v nepřístupném kopcovitém terénu likvidovali tehdy hasiči i za pomoci vrtulníku, zásah stejně jako v neděli komplikoval silný vítr a suchá vegetace.

Jen o minulém víkendu zasahovali hasiči v Olomouckém kraji u 25 požárů trávy, polního porostu či menších zahradních staveb. Jde o významné zvýšení, průměrně vyjíždějí v kraji zhruba ke třem požárům denně. Mluvčí hasičů již dopoledne upozornila na to, že některé z požárů vznikly kvůli nezvládnutému pálení. Hasiči tak apelují na veřejnost, aby byla obezřetnější, šíření požárů nahrává i současné sucho.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 2 hodinami
Sundejte hidžáby, vyzývá Íránky aktivistka. Pro režim je úhlavním nepřítelem
2:22
Zahraničí

Sundejte hidžáby, vyzývá Íránky aktivistka. Pro režim je úhlavním nepřítelem

Masíh Alínežádová kvůli svému boji proti íránskému režimu žije v exilu ve Spojených státech.
Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Žena
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2022 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Nastavení soukromí  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.