Místo národního ptáčka ruka boží. V Argentině chtějí na bankovku Maradonův gól

Argentina 1,000 Pesos Banknote, 2018. Its main colors are orange, red, yellow, and purple. Obverse there is an image of a rufous hornero bird, the national bird of Argentina. Reverse is another image of the rufous hornero but, in the pampas plains. https://t.co/BWVCaxFs0Z pic.twitter.com/RbOkNFqahm