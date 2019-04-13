reklama
 
 

Láme mi to srdce, napsala Matteková-Sandsová. Do Prahy za Šafářovou nepřijede

před 47 minutami
Bethanie Matteková-Sandsová a Lucie Šafářová.
Bethanie Matteková-Sandsová a Lucie Šafářová. | Foto: Instagram Lucie Safarova
Americká tenistka na svém Instagramu oznámila, že nestihne doléčit operované koleno a nebude startovat na Prague Open, kde měla odehrát poslední společný turnaj s loučící se Lucií Šafářovou.

"Před pár týdny jsem si dala velký pooperační cíl, být připravená ke hře na konci dubna. Ten turnaj pro mě moc znamená. Tým Bucie měl šanci objevit se naposledy na kurtu a zároveň hrát poprvé před našimi českými fanoušky," zahájila svůj vzkaz čtyřiatřicetiletá tenistka.

"Před fanoušky, kteří s námi prožívali naše vítězství i porážky, stáli za námi v časech dobrých i zlých, v nemoci i ve zdraví. Vlastně s námi byli v manželství. Proto mi tohle oznámení láme srdce," pokračovala hráčka, která společně se Šafářovou ovládla pět grandslamových turnajů.

Matteková-Sandsová prozradila, že společně se svou českou kamarádkou měli vždy na prvním místě zdraví a přátelství. "Činím tohle těžké rozhodnutí, abych svému kolenu dopřála delší čas na zotavení," dodala Američanka.

View this post on Instagram

Prague Update: A few weeks ago I had set a BIG post knee surgery goal of being ready to play and compete at the end of April... The reason was because this tournament held so much meaning for me... #TeamBucie would have a chance to be back on court possibly for the last time.. and not only that, we would be playing together in front of all our Czech fans for the very first time... Fans that have followed both Lucie and I through our wins and our losses.. through our ups and our downs.. through sickness and health... Basically you’ve been through a marriage with us. HA! So that’s why telling you that I won’t be able to be ready for Prague is a heartbreaker 😭 Lucie and I have both told each other over the years that health and friendship always come first and I’m making this decision to give my knee some more time to recover. I promise we will make it up to you and I will keep you posted on my on court training build up... which actually starts up today!! THANK YOU for all of your love and support and thank you to my partner in crime for always being my #LeftieLucie ❤️🥰😍🇨🇿 #GameSetMattek 🎾 #SandStorm 🌪

A post shared by Bethanie Mattek-Sands (@matteksands) on

autor: av | před 47 minutami

