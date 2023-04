Terminátor je zpátky. Vémola se dostal z problémů a soupeře bleskově "uškrtil"

🦾 ‘The Terminator’ is back 🦾



Karlos Vémola 🇨🇿 picked up his fourth straight first round submission victory.



He moves on to face Patrik Kincl for the middleweight belt in one of the biggest fights in OKTAGON MMA history on May 20!



