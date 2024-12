Slováci si velebí klenot. V Americe září nejen na ledě, doma předvedla úchvatný gól

Amazing Nela Lopušanová :

📌 16 years old

📌 1st official game with senior Team Slovakia 🇸🇰

📌 Hat trick after 16 minutes of the game

📌 4 goals / 5 points

📌 And (once again) a Michigan goal 👇



WOW !!! pic.twitter.com/Gu6OQWiHbA