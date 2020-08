Tím klikařem s covidem jsem já, přiznal Stoch. Zrovna v době, kdy ho láká Slavia zpět

View this post on Instagram

As some of you may know from the media,in our team was diagnosed positive covid-19 test.Unfortunately that “lucky” guy is me.Don’t worry I feel well,don’t have any problems and Im sure I’ll be back on the pitch soon like it was on thursday and friday💪🏻 Thanks GOD,that my family,team mates and stuff were tested negative repeatedly 🙏🏻 I follow doctors rules and stay home safe for me and for the others. @paok_fc